Covid-19 Update: 9 new deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in Oman. 1269 new coronavirus cases along with 874 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 175,633. The total recoveries now stand at 155,645. The death toll is a t 1269.

At present there are 778 people are under medical treatment. . In the last 24 hours 105 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 264 are admitted in ICUs.