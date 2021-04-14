Covid-19 Update: 929 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 96.4% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.69%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 929 new coronavirus cases along with 806 new recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 443 were recorded in Riyadh, 172 in Makkah, 130 in the the Eastern Province, 30 in Madinah, 26 in Asir, 24 in Tabuk, 22 in Jazan, 22 in Hail, 11 in the Northern Borders region,11 in Najran and 6 in Al-Jouf.

Till now 401,157 people were infected with the pandemic. In this 385,441 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6781. At present there are 8935 people under medical treatment. In this 986 people are admitted in ICUs.