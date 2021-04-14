IPL 2021: Delhi pacer Nortje tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje from South Africa on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. Nortje is not the first cricketer to test positive for the coronavirus this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams had also tested positive along with Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More.

Nortje was one of standout performers for last year, picking up 22 wickets from 16 matches. He also broke the record of the fastest delivery in the history of IPL, clocking a speed of 156.22 km/h during a league match against Rajasthan Royals in the last edition.