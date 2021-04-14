Sanskrit shlokas and gazals in the verdict; HC says the judge “needs special training at the Judicial Academy”

Patna: The Patna High Court says the trial judge “needs special training at the Judicial Academy”. The High Court is considering the petition of a man who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the POCSO trial court in Patna. The incident took place while the trial court was considering the plea of ??Deepak Mando, who was convicted under Section 18 of the POCSO Act. A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at home. He was later arrested by the girl’s family and handed over to the police.

However, according to the victim’s 164 CRPC statement, the girl said that the accused tried to sexually assault her but it did not happen. This was confirmed by the testimony of witnesses even produced by the prosecution. However, the judge awarded the sentence without considering the legal statements and arguments. The verdict, however, contained Sanskrit shlokas and ghazals of Late Jagjit Singh. The High Court observed that this was a judgment that undermined the relevance of the criminal trial itself. A single-judge bench of Justice Birendra Kumar observed that a trial judge, having the power to award a death sentence, must have correct knowledge of legal principles and zeal while exercising “the most onerous responsibility of taking decision on the life and liberty of person”.