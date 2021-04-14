State government declared 14 private hospitals as Covid hospital

A state government has declared 14 private hospitals in the state as Covid-19 hospitals. Delhi state government has announced this. The government announced that only Covid-19 patients will be admitted in these hospitals. . The hospitals will also be allowed to temporarily increase their bed capacity up to 35 per cent.

& wouldn't be allowed to admit any non-COVID patient.These hospitals would cumulatively provide 3553 beds for COVID treatment, the hospitals will also be allowed to temporarily increase their bed capacity up to 35%:Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/yjnrgwNfhc — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh coronavirus cases. The overall infection tally crossed 7.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,540. This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 17,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.