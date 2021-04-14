DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

State government declared 14 private hospitals as Covid hospital

Apr 14, 2021, 11:51 pm IST

A state government has declared  14 private hospitals in the state as Covid-19 hospitals. Delhi state government has announced this. The government announced that only Covid-19 patients will be admitted in these hospitals. . The hospitals will also be allowed to temporarily increase their bed capacity up to 35 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh coronavirus cases. The overall infection tally crossed 7.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,540. This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 17,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

