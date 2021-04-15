Covid-19 Update: 14 new deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health In Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation. 14 more deaths along with 1035 new coronavirus cases and 1200 new recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 176,688 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in the country. In this 156,845people were recovered. The death toll is tat 1812.

In the last 24 hours 105 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 786 people were under medical treatment, In this 267 were admitted in ICUs.