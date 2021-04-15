Covid-19 Update: 985 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia

985 new coronaviurs cases reported in Saudi Arabia along with 661 new recoveries and 10 new deaths. Of the new cases, 463 were recorded in Riyadh, 164 in Makkah, 140 in the the Eastern Province, 34 in Asir, 33 in Hail, 30 in Madinah, 21 in Jazan, 20 in Tabuk, 16 in Najran, 11 in the Northern Borders region, and 6 in Al-Jouf.

The total confirmed cases reached at 402,142. The total recoveries reached a t 386,120. The death toll is t at 6791. At present there are 9249 people were at under medical treatment. In this 999 People were under ICUS. The recovery rate is at 96% and the fatality rate is at 1.68%.