‘Double mutant variant of Covid-19 found in 10 states’: Reveals Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has revelaed that double mutant variant of Covid-19 found in 10 states in the country. The Ministry informed that the current surge in the Covid-19 cases may be due to this. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are among the states where double mutant strains were found.

A “double mutation” is when two mutated strains of a virus come together to form a third strain. The one reported in India is the result of the E484Q and L452R strains combining. The L452R strain is found in California in the United States and the E484Q strain is indigenous. Sources said that Delhi has a mix of the UK strain of the virus as well strains with double mutations. In Punjab, the British strain was found in 80 per cent of people with Covid. Around 60 per cent of the cases in Maharashtra have the double mutant strain, although capital Mumbai hasn’t reported this.