Emirates Airlines suspends another flight service

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced that it has suspended one more flight service. Emirates has suspended flights from South Africa until April 30, 2021. The decision was taken in line with directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763. However, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended. Passengers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Earlier this week, Emirates, flyDubai, and Etihad had announced a suspension of passenger flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh.