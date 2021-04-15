DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Risk of blood clot after coronavirus is eight times higher’: Reveals study

Apr 15, 2021, 11:03 pm IST

A new study has reveled that the risk of developing blood clots after having Covid-19 is eight times higher than after being given AstraZeneca-Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine. A study conducted by Oxford University has revealed this. As per the research, cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) occurred in 39 million patients of COVID-19 as compared to nearly five million people who have been administered with AstraZeneca jabs.

The study was conducted over 500,000 coronavirus patients.  The study stated that the cases for CVT among COVID-19 positive people stands at 39 cases per one million people. Meanwhile, for a million who received AstraZeneca jab, there will be five cases of CVT over a period of two-week.

Tags
Apr 15, 2021, 11:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button