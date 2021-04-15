‘Risk of blood clot after coronavirus is eight times higher’: Reveals study

A new study has reveled that the risk of developing blood clots after having Covid-19 is eight times higher than after being given AstraZeneca-Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine. A study conducted by Oxford University has revealed this. As per the research, cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) occurred in 39 million patients of COVID-19 as compared to nearly five million people who have been administered with AstraZeneca jabs.

A new Oxford study shows the risk of rare blood clotting (CVT) is several times higher after contracting #COVID19 than it is post-vaccination. CVT is also 100x more likely to occur following COVID-19 than normal. Learn more ?? https://t.co/bVUxemNpxQ — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) April 15, 2021

The study was conducted over 500,000 coronavirus patients. The study stated that the cases for CVT among COVID-19 positive people stands at 39 cases per one million people. Meanwhile, for a million who received AstraZeneca jab, there will be five cases of CVT over a period of two-week.