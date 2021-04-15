Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher on the Indian share market. BSE Sensex o ended 48,803.68, higher by 259.62 points or 0.53%. NSE Nifty ended 14,581.45, up 76.65 points or 0.53%. The BSE market breadth was weak. Out of 3,057 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,251 advancing stocks as against 1,646 declines.

Also Read: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were TCS, Wipro, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Grasim, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki.