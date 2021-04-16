Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate drops to 96% in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 964 new coronavirus cases along with 10 new deaths and 918 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 402 were recorded in Riyadh, 215 in Makkah, 157 in the the Eastern Province, 39 in Madinah, 36 in Asir, 19 in Tabuk, 18 in Hail, 15 in Jazan, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 10 in Najran and 7 in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 403,106. The total recoveries had surged to 387,020. The death toll stands at 6801. At present there 9285 people under medical treatment. The recovery rate is at 96% and the fatality rate is at 1.68%.