Covid-19 Update: Union Home Ministry issues new guidelines

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has issued new guidelines for employees working in the ministry. MHA has informed that officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent staff need to attend office. The new decision was announced as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the country.

” In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread. All officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 AM to 10 AM with corresponding office exit timings. This will also avoid rush in commuting, as also in lifts and corridors. Roster system by divisional or wing heads to take care of this aspect”, said a circular issued by the Ministry.

Employees residing in containment zones will be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified. “The above instructions or guidelines shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force until April 30,2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said.