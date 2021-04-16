Gulf country announces new entry rules

A gulf country has announced new entry rules. Oman has announced the new entry rules for entering the country. Oman has lifted the entry ban imposed on foreigners. As per the new rules all visa holders would now be allowed to enter the country.

“After coordination with the concerned authorities, the previous circular has been updated and thus all visa holders will be allowed to enter the Sultanate,” announced the Civil Aviation Authority.

Oman has imposed the entry ban on April 7.