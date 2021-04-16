Gulf country imposes stricter Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country had imposed stricter restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Oman has imposed stricter restrictions in the Dhofar Governorate. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has imposed the new safety measures.

The committee has imposed a travel ban in the Dhofar Governorate from 6 pm to 5 am. This new restrictions will come into force from Saturday, April 17.

” The Supreme Committee in charge of examining the mechanism of dealing with Covid 19 decides to extend the period of closing commercial activities and preventing movement at night in the Dhofar Governorate, starting from 6 pm until 5 am, starting tomorrow, Saturday 4 Ramadan 1442 corresponding to April 17, 2021, until further notice”, said the circular issued by the committee.