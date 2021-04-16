Laughter king Charlie Chaplin remembered on his birth anniversary

Hollywood actor, filmmaker, and uncrowned laughing king Charlie Chaplin was born on April 16, this day. Charlie Chaplin celebrates his 131st Birth Anniversary today. In the black and white world, he has spread the colors of comedy in his acting. He played an active role in movies for more than 75 years, from childhood in the Victorian era until a year before his death in 1977. He was a part of many great films that even if watched today are equally funny. He was a comic actor, filmmaker, and composer. He was a legendary star during the era of silent films and the actor comfortably moved on to work in films that introduced audios and dialogues. His first sound film was The Great Dictator, which satirized Adolf Hitler.

On the special occasion of his birthday, read his 12 thoughts which are the reason for living happily.