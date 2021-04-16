Laughter king Charlie Chaplin remembered on his birth anniversary

Hollywood actor, filmmaker, and uncrowned laughing king Charlie Chaplin was born on April 16, this day. Charlie Chaplin celebrates his 131st Birth Anniversary today. In the black and white world, he has spread the colors of comedy in his acting. He played an active role in movies for more than 75 years, from childhood in the Victorian era until a year before his death in 1977. He was a part of many great films that even if watched today are equally funny. He was a comic actor, filmmaker, and composer. He was a legendary star during the era of silent films and the actor comfortably moved on to work in films that introduced audios and dialogues. His first sound film was The Great Dictator, which satirized Adolf Hitler.
On the special occasion of his birthday, read his 12 thoughts which are the reason for living happily.
- Life can be great if people leave you alone
- Nothing is permanent in the wicked world, not even our troubles.
- A day spent without laughter is a ruined day.
- I always like to walk in the rain so that no one can see me crying.
- If you only smile, you will find that life is still valuable.
- My pain may be the cause of someone’s laughter, but my laughter should never be caused by anyone’s pain.
- Imagination does not make sense without anything.
- What do you want to know the meaning of? Life is desire, not meaning.
- A vagabond, a gentleman, a poet, a dreamer, a lonely man, always expect romance and thrill.
- I thought I would be ready wearing baggy pants, big shoes, a stick, and a derby cap. Everything upside down: pants baggy, coat tight, small hat and big shoes.
