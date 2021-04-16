Remdesivir: In Madhya Pradesh 3 got arrested for black marketing the vaccine

For allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a medical shop owner and two others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police’s Special Task Force (STF), an official said.

The persons who were arrested are – Rajesh Patidar, Gyaneshwar Baraskar and Anurag Singh Sisodia, senior police official Manish Khatri said.

“They were arrested based on a tip-off. The STF sleuths recovered 12 vials of injections of two different brands from them. It was printed on the packet of these vials that they are meant ”for export only”,” he said.

they were trying to sell each injection at Rs 20,000 and the maximum sale price was not printed on them, the official said.

Sisodia is the owner of a medical store and Patidar is a medical representative by profession, he added.