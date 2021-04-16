Woman arrested for refusing to return money deposited in her bank account by mistake

Police had arrested a woman for refusing to return money deposited in her bank account by mistake. Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana in USA had arrested Kelyn Spadoni and also dismissed her from her position as a dispatcher .

Due to a clerical mistake, around 1.2 million US dollar was deposited to the bank account of Kelyn Spadoni. Although the bank had reclaimed the money, she refused to return the money. Spadoni had moved the money to another account and used some of it to buy a new house and a car.

Spadoni booked under theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.