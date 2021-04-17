Water supply will be affected for a week: Announces authority

Water supply will be affected in some parts of Delhi for a week. This was announced by Delhi Jal Board (DJB). DJB said that the water supply will be affected due “reduced availability” of raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal. DJB announced that water supply in East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi and NDMC .

“Water supply in areas of East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi and NDMC will remain affected in the evening… The situation may remain so for a week until the situation improves,” a statement issued by DJB reads. DJB said that the production capacity at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants was reduced by 25 per cent to 30 per cent.