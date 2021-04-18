US Vice President Kamala Harris receives death threats; Florida Nurse arrested

Washington: A nurse has been arrested for threatening to kill US Vice President Kamala Harris. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, was arrested. Phelps deliberately threatened to kill Kamala Harris and declare that she would be injured. Phelps has been working for the Jackson Health System since 2001. Phelps threatened to kill Kamala Harris in a video message sent to her imprisoned husband.

The complaint said Phelps had sent videos to her husband, who is imprisoned, through JPay, a computer application that allows families to connect with prisoners. “The videos generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,” read the complaint. “However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.” Kamala Harris, 56, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected as the Vice President of the United States of America.