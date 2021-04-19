Air India Express announces new travel rules for passengers

Budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has issued new travel rules for all passengers going to Dubai from India . As per the new announcement, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must hold a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that’s issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample. Also, all passengers must that the date and time of sample collection, as well as the result date and time, are accurate.

Attention passengers travelling from India to Dubai??@cgidubai pic.twitter.com/maXMKSUCkY — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) April 19, 2021

The certificate should either be in English or Arabic, and should be issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, from where the passenger is travelling. The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report.