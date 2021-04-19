DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Air India Express announces new travel rules for passengers

Apr 19, 2021, 08:40 pm IST
air-india-express

Budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has issued new travel rules for all passengers going  to Dubai  from India . As per the new announcement, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must hold a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that’s issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample. Also, all passengers must that the date and time of sample collection, as well as the result date and time, are accurate.

The certificate should either be in English or Arabic, and should be issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, from where the passenger is travelling. The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report.

 

Tags
Apr 19, 2021, 08:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button