Covid-19 Update: 12 deaths due to coronavirus infection reported in Oman

The ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1399 new coronavirus cases along with 1346 recoveries and 12 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in Oman have now touched 181430 including 161670 recoveries and 1890 deaths.

The Ministry of Health has launched a new information service helpline regarding vaccination centers in Muscat Governorate through the number 1144. “The Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat is pleased to announce the activation of the information service of vaccination centers in the Governorate. The Directorate receives all your inquiries regarding the vaccination centers in the Governorate of Muscat on the number 1144 from 9 am to 2 pm throughout the blessed month of Ramadan every day except on Fridays and Saturdays,” a statement issued by the Ministry said.