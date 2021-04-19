Covid-19 Update: 1803 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1,803 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 1,760 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has conducted 141,862 additional Covid-19 tests were also conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 41.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in UAE. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 498,957. The total recoveries stand at 481,326. The death toll rised to 1,556.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.