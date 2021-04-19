Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Also Read: Gulf country to extend partial curfew

Meanwhile, 970 new coronavirus cases along with 896 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 438, followed by Makkah with 227, the Eastern Province with 131, Madinah recorded 37, and Asir confirmed 28 cases.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 405,940. The total recoveries is at 389,598. The death toll now stands at 6834. At present there are 9,508 active cases and in this 1,087 are in critical condition.