Disk-footed bat discovered in Meghalaya

A team of scientists have discovered India’s first bat species with disk-shaped sticky feet in Meghalaya. THis species was earlier recorded only in few localities in Southern China, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. With this find, the number of bat species in India increases to 130, and in Meghalaya, to 66. The species, Eudiscopus denticulus, was found by a team of scientists led by Uttam Saikia from Shillong office of Zoological Survey of India and scientists from a few European natural history museums at Lailad close to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary. “The bat species is very distinctive in appearance with prominent disk-like pads in the thumb and bright orange colouration,” said a press note on the finding. This bat is reported to roost inside bamboo internodes aided by their adhesive disks,” it added.