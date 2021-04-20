Commodity market: Gold prices surges again

The price of gold has surged again in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged to Rs. 35,400 per 8 gram and Rs.4425 per one gram. The price has been surged by Rs. 80 per 8 gram and Rs.10 per 1 gram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were marginally lower at Rs.47,380 per 10 gram. Silver futures were 0.45% higher at Rs.68,635 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down 0.2% to Us dollar 1,766.32 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to S dollar 25.75per ounce in international markets while platinum slipped 0.3% to Us dollar 1,202.32.