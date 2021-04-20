Couple arrested for violating Covid-19 safety measures, misbehaving with police

Delhi police has arrested a couple for violating the Covid-19 safety measures and misbehaving with police. A video which has went viral on social media, the couple had been seen not wearing a mask in a car and also indulged a heated argument with the police who stopped them.

In this video, the woman says “I have cleared UPSC… Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband?”. One of the cops said in response that the woman needs to be more responsible since she has cleared UPSC.

#UPDATE | The couple that misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area yesterday, after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks, has been arrested. The husband was arrested yesterday while the wife was arrested today. pic.twitter.com/xw8LqmpPk1 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

A case was filed against them under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act. Both the husband and the wife were arrested by the Delhi Police