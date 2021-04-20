DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Couple arrested for violating Covid-19 safety measures, misbehaving with police

Apr 20, 2021, 07:25 pm IST

Delhi police has arrested a couple for violating the Covid-19 safety measures and misbehaving with police. A video which has went viral on social media, the couple had been seen not wearing a mask  in a car and also  indulged a heated argument with the police who stopped them.

In this video, the woman says “I have cleared UPSC… Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband?”. One of the cops said in response that the woman needs to be more responsible since she has cleared UPSC.

A case was filed against them under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act. Both the husband and the wife were arrested by the Delhi Police

