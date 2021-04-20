Couple arrested for violating Covid-19 safety measures, misbehaving with police

Delhi police has arrested a couple for violating the Covid-19 safety measures and misbehaving with police. A video which has went viral on social media, the couple had been seen not wearing a mask in a car and also indulged a heated argument with the police who stopped them.
In this video, the woman says “I have cleared UPSC… Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband?”. One of the cops said in response that the woman needs to be more responsible since she has cleared UPSC.
#UPDATE | The couple that misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area yesterday, after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks, has been arrested.
The husband was arrested yesterday while the wife was arrested today. pic.twitter.com/xw8LqmpPk1
— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021
A case was filed against them under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act. Both the husband and the wife were arrested by the Delhi Police
The couple identified as Pankaj and Abha, resident of West Patel Nagar, who refused to wear masks and misbehaved with Police personnel during weekend curfew & further obstructed them in discharge of their duties has been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Mgmt Act.
— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021
