Covid-19 Update: 1070 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1070 new coronavirus cases along with 940 new recoverees and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 483, followed by Makkah with 209, the Eastern Province with 157, Madinah recorded 44, and Asir confirmed 39 cases.

Till now 407.010 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 390,538 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6846.

At present there are 9626 people under medical treatment. in this 1105 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUS. The recovery rate is at 96% and the fatality rate is at 1.7%.