Covid-19 Update: 19 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in Oman. In the last 24 hours, 1263 new coronavirus cases along with 986 new recoveries and 19 new deaths were reported in Oman.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 182,693. The total recoveries reached at 162,656. The death toll is at 1263.

At present there are 805 people under medical treatment. In the last 24 hours, 92 people were admitted to hospitals. In this 263 are admitted in ICUS.