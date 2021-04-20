State government permits buying of essential food items for four hours daily

The state government has tightened the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. Maharashtra government has imposed stricter restrictions. The Maharashtra government said that essential buying of food items shall be permitted for only four hours daily for the next 10 days. The new restriction will come into effect from 8 pm today (April 20) and remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

“All grocery, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops including chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season will remain open from 7 am to 11 am”, said the order issued y the State Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

However, these shops would be allowed to make home deliveries between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the timings may be revised by the local authorities. The government has empowered the local authorities to include any additional entities/services with the consent of the State Disaster Management Authority.