Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex slipped 0.51% or 244 points to end at 47,706. NSE Nifty slipped 63 points or 0.44% to close at 14,296.

6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,645 shares ended higher while 1,232 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj FInserv, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, HDFC, Grasim Industries, Shree Cements, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, ITC, Infosys, Asian Paints, UPl and Divi’s Labs.