22 Covid patients die in hospital after Oxygen tanker leak

In a tragic incident, 22 Covid-19 patients die in a hospital after oxygen leaked from a tanker. The incident took place at the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. There were 171 patients in the hospital at the time. patients died as the oxygen supply was cut for around 30 minute.

“As per the information available with us, patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the patients in the hospital,” said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Fire trucks were rushed to the spot to stop the leak. Videos showed water sprayed to control the leak; the firefighting team also wore protective gear.