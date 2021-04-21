Air India makes important announcement

The national air carrier of India, Air India has announced an important decision. Air India has cancelled all its flights between India and the United Kingdom from April 24 to April 30. The decision was taken as England has included India in its ‘red list’.

“Passengers who were to travel between India & UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to the UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April 2021. Between 24th to 30th April 2021 we are in the process to schedule once a week flight to the UK from Delhi and Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our website and social media channels. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed shortly,” said Air India in a statement.

As per the new rules announced by UK, anyone who is not a British or Irish national or doesn’t have UK residence permit will be refused entry into Britain if they have been in India in the last 10 days.