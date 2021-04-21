Covid-19 Update: 1077 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The recovery rate has reached at 89.1% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman. Meanwhile, 1077 new coronavirus cases along with 17 deaths and 1094 recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 183,770. The total recoveries now stand at 163,750. The death toll is at 1926.

In the last 24 hours, 115 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there are 812 people are under medical treatment. In this 264 people were under critical conditional and are admitted in ICUs.