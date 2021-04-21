Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1028 new coronavirus cases along with 824 recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 431 were recorded in Riyadh, 220 in Makkah, 157 in the the Eastern Province, 45 in Madinah, 45 in Asir, 30 in Jazan, 25 in Tabuk, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 13 in Najran, 11 in Hail and 10 in Al-Jouf.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 408,038. The total recoveries now stand at 391,362. Till now 6,858 people have succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia. Over 7.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.