Gulf country announces new Covid-19 guidelines

A gulf country has announced new Covid-19 guidelines in the country. Oman has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has issued the new guidelines.

As per the new order, children under the age of 12 are not allowed to enter shops and commercial complexes. Also the shops, malls, restaurants, and cafeterias will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. The committee informed that legal procedures will be taken against violators.

Oman has also imposed an entry ban on passengers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until further notice. People from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and transiting through them over the last 14 days, are not allowed to come to Oman, starting from 6pm on Saturday, 24 April, 2021.