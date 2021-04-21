International Cricket Council released T20I rankings

In cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), has released the latest T20I rankings. Dawid Malan of England is in the top spot with 892 points. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bettered his position and reached at the second position with 844 points. Aaron Flinch of Australia is in the third position with 830 points.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the fifth position with 762 points. Earlier last week, Azam became the No. 1 ODI batter, ending India captain Virat Kohli’s long reign at the top of the charts. Azam is just the fourth Pakistan batter to attain the top ranking.

Movement in the @MRFWorldwide ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings with @babarazam258 moving up to second ? Full list ? https://t.co/y6w2zMiR7l pic.twitter.com/XgbmVz5E7c — ICC (@ICC) April 21, 2021

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has attained a career best-equaling 11th spot while Faheem Ashraf (up 12 places to 16th), Mohammad Nawaz (up four places to 24th) and Haris Rauf (up 43 places to 38th) have also moved up in the bowlers’ list.