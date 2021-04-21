UAE to restrict movement of unvaccinated people

UAE may impose more stricter restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. As per reports, UAE may restrict the movement of non-vaccinated people. Also, non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter certain places. Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced this.

“Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and puts all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, at risk. Your hesitation today … puts your family, loved ones and community at risk. Receiving the vaccine will contribute to immunising and protecting the community from this pandemic”, said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri.

Also Read: 1931 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority has also launched “WithMyFamily” app for early intervention for children under 6 years of age. The home education guide was also launched for families to enable them to provide a set of education skills for children of determination.