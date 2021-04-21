Union HRD Minister tests positive for coronavirus infection

Union Human Resource Department Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The senior BJP leader confirmed this through his social media handle.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested. All the work of Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions”, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

many top political leaders including former Prime Minister Dr. Man Mohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi were tested Covid-19 positive recently.