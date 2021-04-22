1508 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 1508 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the over all infection tally has reached at 185,278.

1301 new recoveries along with 16 new deaths were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries now stand at 165,051. The death toll reached at 1942.

Also Read: Indian Embassy in a gulf country makes important announcement

In the last 24 hours, 107 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 822 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 266 people were in critical care units.