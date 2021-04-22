Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus recoveries increased in Saudi Arabia

1,055 new coronavirus cases along with 1086 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 468, followed by Makkah with 206, the Eastern Province with 166, Madinah recorded 41, and Asir confirmed 35 cases. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated this.

Till 409,093 people have contracted the disease in the country. The total number of fatalities in Saudi Arabia surged to 6,869. The total number of recoveries in the country mounted to 392,448.

Of the total number of cases, 9,776 remain active and 1,182 in critical condition. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 96%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%.