Earth Day 2021: “How everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future – one sapling at a time.”

Today, on Earth Day, Google’s Doodle is highlighting an animation ”how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future – one sapling at a time.” Google Doodle wished all a Happy Earth Day 2021!

On April 22, every year, Earth Day is celebrated. Google also tweeted: ”With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This Earth Day, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants.”

With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This #EarthDay, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants ? https://t.co/Y5JqvWvSm7??? pic.twitter.com/9Cbii9uVIs — Google (@Google) April 21, 2021

The theme of Earth Day 2021 is: Restore Our Earth. The Earth day theme ”focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only way to address climate change.”

Earth Day gets its importance with each passing year as the global climate crisis worsens. Earth Day brings millions of people together as it gives an opportunity for all stakeholders to build awareness and work together on crucial issues like global warming, pollution and the vanishing forest cover among others.

In this year, earthday.org invites everyone to “be apart of the change”. In 1990, Earth Day became an ”environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet”.