Indian Embassy in a gulf country makes important announcement

An Indian Embassy in a gulf country has made an important announcement. The Indian Embassy in Oman has made the important announcement.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat will not be functioning on Sunday, April 25. The Embassy informed that Indian expats and citizens can contact the toll-free number of Community Welfare – 80071234 or the number of Indian Consular – 98282270- for any emergencies.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee in Oman has imposed an entry ban for passengers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until further notice. As per the new order, people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and transiting through them over the last 14 days, are not allowed to come to Oman, starting from 6pm on Saturday, 24 April, 2021. These three nations have been added to the list of countries from which people are not allowed to travel to Oman.