State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Maharashtra state government has imposed fresh Covid-19 restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and wedding functions will come in to force from today night.

The new restrictions came into force at 8:00 pm on Thursday and will remain effective till 7:00 am on May 1. Prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more people at once place is one of the restriction. Only essential services, including grocery stores will be allowed to operate only between 7:00 and 11:00 am.

All government offices- central, state and local authorities will work with 15 per cent attendance except those in emergency services directly connected to management of the pandemic.

Only government personnel and those in emergency services would be allowed to use suburban trains, metro and mono services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, patients needing medical treatment and specially-abled persons can travel in trains