Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

The domestic benchmark indices had ended in gain in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 375 points or 0.79% higher at 48,081. NSE Nifty ended 110 points or 00.77% higher at 14,406. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,742 shares ended higher while 11,178 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, Wipro, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s and SBI Life . The top losers in the market were Shree Cements, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, HDFC Life and IndusInd Bank.