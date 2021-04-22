Travel ban on 20 countries including India will remain in Saudi Arabia

The travel ban imposed on 20 countries including India will not be removed by Saudi Arabia. The decision was announced as the country has announced that it will resume international flight services from May 17. The travel ban imposed on these countries will remain after May 17. This was announced Saudi Arabia’s national air carrier, Saudia.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior had banned flights from the following 20 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, UK and US.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces resumption of one more flight service

This decision has been taken by Saudi Arabia to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.