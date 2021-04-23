China offers support, assistance to India to tackle Covid-19 situation

China has offered assistance and support to India to face the rising Covid-19 situation in the country. China offered this on Friday. Wang Wenbin, the official spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced this.

“China is willing to communicate specific matters with India according to its needs. Pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance. China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies. We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control”, said Wang Wenbin.

India has yet not reacted to this. Meanwhile, India has registered the world’s largest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases. The country has reported 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases. Thus the over all infection tally has reached at 1,62,63,695.