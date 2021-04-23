Covid-19 Update: Number of recoveries increases in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.68% in the country. This was announced by the Ministry Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1098 new coronavirus cases along with 1205 recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabi in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 454 were recorded in Riyadh, 244 in Makkah, 171 in the the Eastern Province, 44 in Asir, 42 in Madinah, 28 in Tabuk, 23 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 13 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Al-Jouf, and 10 in Najran.

Also Read: Russia: President Vladimir Putin announces 10-day ‘non-working’ period in May to prevent virus surge

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 410,191. The total recoveries now stand at 393,653. The death toll is at 6878. 9660 people were under medical treatment in the country. In this 1205 are admitted in ICUs. Over 7.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.