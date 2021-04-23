Germany lists India as Coronavirus ‘high incidence area’

European country Germany has listed India as coronavirus ‘high incidence area’. Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus “high incidence areas”. The European country included these countries in the list as the number of coronavirus cases are high in these areas. This was announced by Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

As per the new announcement, all passengers returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return. Germany has also downgraded Albania and Moldova to risk areas, from high-risk areas.