Gulf country bans fruits and vegetables from this country

A gulf country has decided to ban vegetables and fruits from a country. Saudi Arabia has announced that it has banned fruits and vegetables from Lebanon. Lebanese fruits and vegetables will be banned from entering or crossing the borders of Saudi Arabia from Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has taken this decision as the Saudi Customs seized over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets hidden inside a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon on Sunday. The authority has arrested five people in relation with this.

The arrested include 4 Saudi citizen and an expat. All the arrested would first go through initial legal procedures prior to undergoing public prosecution