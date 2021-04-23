DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country bans fruits and vegetables from this country

Apr 23, 2021, 11:57 pm IST

A gulf country has decided to ban vegetables and fruits from a country. Saudi Arabia has announced that it has banned fruits and vegetables from Lebanon. Lebanese fruits and vegetables will be banned from entering or crossing the borders of Saudi Arabia from Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has taken this decision as the Saudi Customs seized over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets hidden inside a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon on Sunday. The authority has arrested five people in relation with this.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia to include ‘Ramayana’, ‘Mahabharata’ in their syllabus 

The arrested include 4 Saudi citizen and an expat.  All the arrested would first go through initial legal procedures prior to undergoing public prosecution

Tags
Apr 23, 2021, 11:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button